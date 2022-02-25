Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

109,069 KM

$9,498

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

GX

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286216
  • Stock #: 638834
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF0C1638834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,069 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION BLUE MAZDA SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, VERY SMOOTH, 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS ENTRY, ANTI-CORROSION MODULE, WINTER TIRES, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AUXILLARY INPUT, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.  Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included

