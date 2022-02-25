$9,498+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,498
- Listing ID: 8286216
- Stock #: 638834
- VIN: JM1BL1UF0C1638834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,069 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION BLUE MAZDA SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, VERY SMOOTH, 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS ENTRY, ANTI-CORROSION MODULE, WINTER TIRES, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AUXILLARY INPUT, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
