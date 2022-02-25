2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,498 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 6 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8286216

8286216 Stock #: 638834

638834 VIN: JM1BL1UF0C1638834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,069 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Winter Tires Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

