Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

239,604 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

239,604KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153193
  • VIN: JM1BL1V78C1655064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,604 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 239,604 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-9 AWD ...
 195,286 KM
$10,989 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 82,583 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory