Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Blue in Colour, POWER SLIDER ROOF, ALUMINUM SPORT RIMS, EXTRA SET OF 4 SNOW TIRES ON METAL; RIMS INCLUDED, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. 3 ROW SEATING. 7 PASSENGER SEATING. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

211,000 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12673584

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

  1. 1750568306
  2. 1750568306
  3. 1750568306
  4. 1750568306
  5. 1750568302
  6. 1750568303
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Blue in Colour, POWER SLIDER ROOF, ALUMINUM SPORT RIMS, EXTRA SET OF 4 SNOW TIRES ON METAL; RIMS INCLUDED, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. 3 ROW SEATING. 7 PASSENGER SEATING. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Olympia Auto Center

Used 2008 Pontiac G6 SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Pontiac G6 SE 213,000 KM $1,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Rondo EX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Kia Rondo EX 158,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT 211,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Olympia Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

2012 Mazda MAZDA5