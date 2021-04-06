Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

178,062 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS | Auto | Power Group | Alloys | Air Condition

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS | Auto | Power Group | Alloys | Air Condition

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,062KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6847958
  • Stock #: 035
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL2C0102921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Aurora Blue Mica Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 6 Passenger, Power Group, Alloys Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt Steering, Air Conditioning, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Climate Control, Traction Control, 4 Cylinder and much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"A perfect fit for the growing family or if you just need more space! It has a 4 cylinder motor so it's great on fuel and the car overall is in pretty good shape. Mechanically, the car is in great condition and aesthetically as well. We're open 7 days a week, please make an appointment prior to your arrival. You can do so directly on our Facebook page @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca and get instant confirmation. Come down and test drive it, I promise you'll like it." - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer

