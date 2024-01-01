$2,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Sold As Is
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Altime Sedan 2.5L -4 Cly. Engine- Run and drive Good- Fresh trade-in- all trade vehicles not inspected mechanically and sold ASIS. Please don't ask us what it need for safety, Cause the answer will be, don't know. Body looks good.
Interested ?. drop by and check it out and test drive it.
“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Vehicle Features
