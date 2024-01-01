Menu
<p>2012 Nissan Altime Sedan 2.5L -4 Cly. Engine- Run and drive Good-  Fresh trade-in- all trade vehicles not inspected mechanically and sold ASIS. Please dont ask us what it need for safety, Cause the answer will be, dont know.  Body looks good. </p><p> </p><p> Interested ?.  drop by and check it out and test drive it.</p><p> </p><p>“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”</p><p> </p><p>We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). </p><p> </p><p>Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)</p><p> </p><p>For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.</p><p> </p><p>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales</p><p>766 simcoe street south oshawa</p><p>289 653 1993</p>

2012 Nissan Altima

257,000 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
257,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

289-653-1993

