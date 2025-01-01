Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue 4 Door Automatic Suv In excellent condition comes certified 

power windows 

power locks 

keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

power stearing 

'power side mirrors 

cruise control 

ac ice cold 

am/fm/cd/Bluetooth aux 

clean car inside out 

comes certified 

warranty available 

financing available all credit good credit or bad credit 

 

$6899 plus applicable tax 

 

dealer 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

'SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

SHUAIBAUTO@HOTMAIL.COM

2012 Nissan Rogue

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

S

13164281

2012 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT6CW296079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Rogue 4 Door Automatic Suv In excellent condition comes certified 

power windows 

power locks 

keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

power stearing 

‘power side mirrors 

cruise control 

ac ice cold 

am/fm/cd/Bluetooth aux 

clean car inside out 

comes certified 

warranty available 

financing available all credit good credit or bad credit 

 

$6899 plus applicable tax 

 

dealer 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

‘SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

SHUAIBAUTO@HOTMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-XXXX

(647) 303-7143

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2012 Nissan Rogue