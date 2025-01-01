$6,899+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Rogue 4 Door Automatic Suv In excellent condition comes certified
power windows
power locks
keyless entry
tilted stearing
power stearing
‘power side mirrors
cruise control
ac ice cold
am/fm/cd/Bluetooth aux
clean car inside out
comes certified
warranty available
financing available all credit good credit or bad credit
$6899 plus applicable tax
dealer
Vehicle Features
(647) 303-7143