2012 Nissan Rogue 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified warranty available Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Ac Bluetooth Am/fm/cd/aux Power stearing Great on gas Very clean car inside out Comes certified Warranty availble 172,300 km $6599 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome good or bad Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUAIBAUTO.COM 647 303 7143

2012 Nissan Rogue

172,000 KM

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

S

13487954

2012 Nissan Rogue

S

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT6CW296079

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

2012 Nissan Rogue 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified warranty available Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Ac Bluetooth Am/fm/cd/aux Power stearing Great on gas Very clean car inside out Comes certified Warranty availble 172,300 km $6599 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome good or bad Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUAIBAUTO.COM 647 303 7143

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

$6,499

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2012 Nissan Rogue