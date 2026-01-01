$6,499+ taxes & licensing
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Rogue 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified warranty available Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Ac Bluetooth Am/fm/cd/aux Power stearing Great on gas Very clean car inside out Comes certified Warranty availble 172,300 km $6599 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome good or bad Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUAIBAUTO.COM 647 303 7143
