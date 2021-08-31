2012 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,698 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 6 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7954415

7954415 Stock #: 370191

370191 VIN: JN8AS5MV7CW370191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,665 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.