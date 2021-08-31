Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

131,665 KM

$11,698

+ tax & licensing
$11,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,698

+ taxes & licensing

131,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7954415
  Stock #: 370191
  VIN: JN8AS5MV7CW370191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,665 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION FULLY LOADED NISSAN SUV, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.5L ENGINE, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, REAR-VIEW/PANORAMIC CAMERA, UPGRADED BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM, , PROXIMITY LOCK/UNLOCK, AIR CONDITIONING, TINTED WINDOWS, ALLOW RIMS, WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

