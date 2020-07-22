Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

102,118 KM

Details Description Features

$7,498

+ tax & licensing
$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

102,118KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5527284
  • Stock #: CL614970
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP3CL614970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,118 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUX INPUT, WARRANTY AND MORE!
*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Rear defogger
Rear Window Defroster

