Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Versa

61,358 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8S

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1693062058
  2. 1693062062
  3. 1693062065
  4. 1693062068
  5. 1693062071
  6. 1693062074
  7. 1693062077
  8. 1693062080
  9. 1693062084
  10. 1693062087
  11. 1693062091
  12. 1693062097
  13. 1693062102
  14. 1693062108
  15. 1693062113
  16. 1693062118
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350261
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP6CK816192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,358 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Winter Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2015 Nissan Micra SV
 113,279 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 241,389 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 127,838 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory