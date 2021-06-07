Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

83,421 KM

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

83,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7220207
  • Stock #: CL375162
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP1CL375162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,421 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ENGINE, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUX INPUT, WARRANTY AND MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

