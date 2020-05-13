2012 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.