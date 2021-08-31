Menu
2012 RAM 1500

192,000 KM

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

SLT

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1c6rd7gt7cs335289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ram 1500 Big Horn - One Owner-This Ram comes equipped with many great features such as keyless entry, - fog lights, chrome bumpers, and brake controller, 20 inch alloy wheels, chrome tubular side steps, dual exhaust, Hard tonneau cover, spray in bedliner, black/grey cloth interior, 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, power drivers seat with 2 way adjustable lumbar support, heated mirrors, power windows/ locks/ mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth/ AM/ FM/ SXM/ USB/ AUX/ CD, air conditioning,  power sliding rear window, auto dimming rearview mirror and more!! This quad cab 6'4" box Ram comes equipped with the 5.7L HEMI V8, a 6- speed automatic and 4x4 auto!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Car proof reports are available upon request" No Accident" We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at WWW.OSHAWAFINEAUTOSALES.CA-or call 2896531993 .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and Bloor street, corner of Erie street and Simcoe-

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

