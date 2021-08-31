+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2012 Ram 1500 Big Horn - One Owner-This Ram comes equipped with many great features such as keyless entry, - fog lights, chrome bumpers, and brake controller, 20 inch alloy wheels, chrome tubular side steps, dual exhaust, Hard tonneau cover, spray in bedliner, black/grey cloth interior, 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, power drivers seat with 2 way adjustable lumbar support, heated mirrors, power windows/ locks/ mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth/ AM/ FM/ SXM/ USB/ AUX/ CD, air conditioning, power sliding rear window, auto dimming rearview mirror and more!! This quad cab 6'4" box Ram comes equipped with the 5.7L HEMI V8, a 6- speed automatic and 4x4 auto!!!
This quad cab 6'4" box Ram comes equipped with the 5.7L HEMI V8, a 6- speed automatic and 4x4 auto!!!
