2012 RAM 1500

127,000 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1C6RD7GT8CS336306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ram 1500 SLT-- 5.7L-  One Owner-Low Kms-Truck Cap-This Ram comes equipped with many great features such as keyless entry, - chrome bumpers, and brake controller,  alloy wheels, chrome tubular side steps,Power Seat,  power windows/ locks/ mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth/ AM/ FM/ SXM/ USB/ AUX/ CD, air conditioning,  auto dimming rearview mirror and more!! comes equipped with the 5.7 L- V8,  and 4x4 auto!!!

 

We FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"


Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa " just south of 401 and Bloor street. corner of Erie street and Simcoe-"

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

