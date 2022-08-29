2012 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9087508

9087508 VIN: 1C6RD7GT8CS336306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.