Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Impreza

185,547 KM

Details Description Features

$3,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn CVT 2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn CVT 2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1698969217
  2. 1698969222
  3. 1698969227
  4. 1698969231
  5. 1698969238
  6. 1698969245
  7. 1698969254
  8. 1698969260
  9. 1698969267
  10. 1698969273
  11. 1698969288
  12. 1698969293
  13. 1698969299
  14. 1698969302
  15. 1698969307
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,547KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10621107
  • VIN: JF1GJAD64CH016357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Blak
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,547 KM

Vehicle Description

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

No inspection or assessment available.

Being sold as is, no safety or certification. Please bring your mechanic with you!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2012 Subaru Impreza ...
 185,547 KM
$3,989 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Solstic...
 132,742 KM
$12,989 + tax & lic
2010 Acura CSX 4dr S...
 177,883 KM
$6,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory