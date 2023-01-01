$7,999+ tax & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
2012 Subaru Impreza
Touring
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
283,255KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9641818
- VIN: JF1GPAD62CH229130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 283,255 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
