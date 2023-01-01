Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

283,255 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

Touring

2012 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

283,255KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641818
  • VIN: JF1GPAD62CH229130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 283,255 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
