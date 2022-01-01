2012 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Super White Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 8 Passenger, Power Group, Power Sliding Doors, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels with New Michelin Latitude Tires, Roof Rack, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Reverse Camera, Bug Deflector, Cruise Control, Rear Bench Stow & Go, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Your search for your next minivan is over! This is it! You found it! This van was owned by 1 owner & family since new. Accident-free and Toyota maintained, loaded with all the essential features, and is in near pristine condition! It sounds and drives like a brand new Toyota Sienna Would, and I make that comment with zero exaggeration, come down and see for yourself!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
