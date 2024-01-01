$7,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Man TDI Comfortline
2012 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Man TDI Comfortline
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,235KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVWNM7AJ7CW232039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,235 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
2013 Mazda MAZDA5 4dr Wgn Auto GS 195,722 KM $9,989 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Man TDI Comfortline 188,235 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE-LOW KM-CAMERA-ALLOYS 114,938 KM $14,989 + tax & lic
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2012 Volkswagen Golf