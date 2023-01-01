$19,995+ tax & licensing
905-576-8111
2012 Volkswagen Golf R
R | 6 Speed | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Alloys
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10031097
- Stock #: 315
- VIN: WVWPF7AJ8CW658452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
Candy White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, R-Line, 6 Speed Manual, 4Motion [AWD] Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation System, Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Pirelli Tires, Bluetooth, Power Group, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Rear Cargo Privacy Cover, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
256 Horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque to all 4 corners, has never been more appealing! This 2012 VW Golf R has only had one previous owner and since new it has only been serviced at a local VW dealership. Recent major services are done, including the timing belt and water pump! Clean Carfax Canada report and in pristine condition, this is one you don't want to skip. Come down and check it out, you'll love it! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
True North Automobiles
