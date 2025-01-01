$10,989+ taxes & licensing
2013 Acura RDX
AWD Tech Fully LOADED!
2013 Acura RDX
AWD Tech Fully LOADED!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$10,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV? Check out this stunning, fully-loaded 2013 Acura RDX AWD Tech, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a responsive 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. With the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive, this RDX is ready to tackle Canadian winters and all your adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has 185,509km on the odometer.
This Acura RDX is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Here are just a few highlights:
- Tech-Savvy Infotainment: The "Tech" in the name promises a premium infotainment experience, likely including a touchscreen display, navigation, and a premium audio system. Stay connected and entertained on every journey.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of a premium leather interior. It's the perfect blend of sophistication and durability.
- Sunroof: Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with a sunroof. Let the sunshine in and create an airy cabin feel.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the sure-footedness of All-Wheel Drive, offering enhanced grip and control.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460