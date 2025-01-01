Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV? Check out this stunning, fully-loaded 2013 Acura RDX AWD Tech, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a responsive 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. With the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive, this RDX is ready to tackle Canadian winters and all your adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has 185,509km on the odometer.</p><p>This Acura RDX is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Here are just a few highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Tech-Savvy Infotainment:</strong> The Tech in the name promises a premium infotainment experience, likely including a touchscreen display, navigation, and a premium audio system. Stay connected and entertained on every journey.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort of a premium leather interior. Its the perfect blend of sophistication and durability.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with a  sunroof. Let the sunshine in and create an airy cabin feel.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the sure-footedness of All-Wheel Drive, offering enhanced grip and control.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2013 Acura RDX

185,509 KM

Details Description Features

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Acura RDX

AWD Tech Fully LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle
13054085

2013 Acura RDX

AWD Tech Fully LOADED!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1759946963
  2. 1759946963
  3. 1759946964
  4. 1759946964
  5. 1759946963
  6. 1759946963
  7. 1759946964
  8. 1759946961
  9. 1759946963
  10. 1759946963
  11. 1759946962
  12. 1759946963
  13. 1759946963
  14. 1759946964
  15. 1759946963
  16. 1759946964
  17. 1759946962
  18. 1759946963
  19. 1759946963
  20. 1759946961
  21. 1759946962
  22. 1759946963
  23. 1759946962
  24. 1759946962
  25. 1759946961
  26. 1759946962
  27. 1759946961
  28. 1759946963
  29. 1759946961
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,509KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TB4H57DL804235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV? Check out this stunning, fully-loaded 2013 Acura RDX AWD Tech, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a responsive 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. With the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive, this RDX is ready to tackle Canadian winters and all your adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has 185,509km on the odometer.

This Acura RDX is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Here are just a few highlights:

  • Tech-Savvy Infotainment: The "Tech" in the name promises a premium infotainment experience, likely including a touchscreen display, navigation, and a premium audio system. Stay connected and entertained on every journey.
  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of a premium leather interior. It's the perfect blend of sophistication and durability.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with a  sunroof. Let the sunshine in and create an airy cabin feel.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the sure-footedness of All-Wheel Drive, offering enhanced grip and control.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2013 Acura RDX AWD Tech Fully LOADED! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Acura RDX AWD Tech Fully LOADED! 185,509 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion AWD LOW KMS! LOADED! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Ford Fusion AWD LOW KMS! LOADED! 128,000 KM $12,489 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI LOW KMS RARE FIND! LOTS OF SERVICE! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI LOW KMS RARE FIND! LOTS OF SERVICE! 127,650 KM $10,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2013 Acura RDX