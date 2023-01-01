Menu
2013 Audi Allroad

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Premium

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

216,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777034
  • VIN: wa1ufcfl1da057966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Plus a 2 year powertrain warranty included 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

