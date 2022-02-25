$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i | xDrive | Auto | Leather | Navi | Alloys
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8419479
- Stock #: 186
- VIN: WBA3B3C53DF538126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Alpine White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, xDrive [AWD] Drivetrain, Power Group, Factory Installed Navigation System, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Telescopic Steering, Power & Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Push Button Start, AM/FM/CD Player & Satellite Radio, USB & Aux Input, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Sport & Eco Mode, Traction Control, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Sporty, classy, and great on fuel, this 2013 BMW 328 xDrive is in great shape in every aspect! The body is in great shape and the leather upholstery has been well looked after and maintained! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
