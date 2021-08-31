Menu
2013 BMW 5 Series

112,454 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

xDrive | Navi | Camera | Leather | Sunroof | Tints

2013 BMW 5 Series

xDrive | Navi | Camera | Leather | Sunroof | Tints

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,454KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7731748
  Stock #: 116
  VIN: WBAXH5C50DD114104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Dark Graphite Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, X-Drive [A W D] Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Proximity Key/Access, Push Button Startm Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Power & Heated Memory Seats With Lumbar Support, Power Trunk Lid, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"A lot of times the car looks better in the photos than it does in reality but honestly, the photos do this car no justice whatsoever! The body is in pristine shape and the interior is still like new! The car drives like an absolute dream! Very quiet even at highway speeds and has a very tight overall feel. You feel different driving a car like this, come down and see for yourself!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

