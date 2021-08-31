2013 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Dark Graphite Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, X-Drive [A W D] Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Proximity Key/Access, Push Button Startm Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Power & Heated Memory Seats With Lumbar Support, Power Trunk Lid, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"A lot of times the car looks better in the photos than it does in reality but honestly, the photos do this car no justice whatsoever! The body is in pristine shape and the interior is still like new! The car drives like an absolute dream! Very quiet even at highway speeds and has a very tight overall feel. You feel different driving a car like this, come down and see for yourself!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
