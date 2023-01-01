Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X5

151,796 KM

Details Description Features

$18,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X5

2013 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 50i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 50i

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1687818730
  2. 1687818736
  3. 1687818741
  4. 1687818745
  5. 1687818753
  6. 1687818759
  7. 1687818765
  8. 1687818908
  9. 1687818917
  10. 1687818925
  11. 1687818932
  12. 1687818940
  13. 1687818955
  14. 1687818966
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,796KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112271
  • VIN: 5UXZV8C51DL892597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,796 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 166,456 KM
$13,989 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape 4WD...
 188,741 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima 4...
 240,342 KM
$4,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory