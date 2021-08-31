2013 Buick Regal

+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
BEAUTIFULLY BUILT BLACK ON BLACK LUXURY SEDAN WITH SUPER LOW MILEAGE EQUIPPED WITH THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L TURBO CHARGED ENGINE, FULLY LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, LEATHER WRAPPED HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, REAR-PARK ASSIST, ON STAR EMERGENCY ASSIST, AUX INPUT, AM/FM/CD RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5