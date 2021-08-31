Menu
2013 Buick Regal

73,574 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2013 Buick Regal

2013 Buick Regal

Premium 2 Turbo

2013 Buick Regal

Premium 2 Turbo

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

73,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8039938
  Stock #: 119121
  VIN: 2G4GT5EV4D9119121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,574 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFULLY BUILT BLACK ON BLACK LUXURY SEDAN WITH SUPER LOW MILEAGE EQUIPPED WITH THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L TURBO CHARGED ENGINE, FULLY LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, LEATHER WRAPPED HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, REAR-PARK ASSIST, ON STAR EMERGENCY ASSIST, AUX INPUT, AM/FM/CD RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

