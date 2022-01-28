Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Buick Regal

73,574 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2013 Buick Regal

2013 Buick Regal

Premium 2 Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Regal

Premium 2 Turbo

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

73,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8229453
  • Stock #: 119121
  • VIN: 2G4GT5EV4D9119121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,574 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFULLY BUILT BLACK ON BLACK LUXURY SEDAN WITH SUPER LOW MILEAGE EQUIPPED WITH THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L TURBO CHARGED ENGINE, FULLY LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, LEATHER WRAPPED HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, REAR-PARK ASSIST, ON STAR EMERGENCY ASSIST, AUX INPUT, AM/FM/CD RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 137,494 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 30,334 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 56,651 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory