2013 Buick Regal
Premium 2 Turbo
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8229453
- Stock #: 119121
- VIN: 2G4GT5EV4D9119121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,574 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFULLY BUILT BLACK ON BLACK LUXURY SEDAN WITH SUPER LOW MILEAGE EQUIPPED WITH THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L TURBO CHARGED ENGINE, FULLY LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, LEATHER WRAPPED HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, REAR-PARK ASSIST, ON STAR EMERGENCY ASSIST, AUX INPUT, AM/FM/CD RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.
