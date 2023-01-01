$13,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2013 Buick Verano
Auto | Leather | Bluetooth | Cam | Cold AC | Alloy
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$13,495
- Listing ID: 10234688
- Stock #: 344
- VIN: 1G4PP5SK1D4186681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,571 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal Red Tintcoat Exterior on Tan Leather/Fabric Combination Seats, Automatic Transmission, Factory Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels with Pirelli All-Season Tires, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, Chrome Exterior Trim, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Local new car dealership trade-in with only one previous owner and a clean Carfax Canada report! This 2013 Buick Verano is in exceptional condition inside and out. Everything is working as it should, there are not stories here! Easy financing is available, so don't wait! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
