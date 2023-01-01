2013 Buick Verano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 7 , 5 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10420413

10420413 VIN: 1G4PP5SK8D4235567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 197,525 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

