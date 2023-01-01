Menu
2013 Buick Verano

197,525 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Convenience

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

197,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420413
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK8D4235567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

