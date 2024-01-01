Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a comfortable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Buick Verano 4dr Sdn Leather, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a luxurious beige leather interior and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With 151,000 km on the odometer, this Verano has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for Canadian winters, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system. Safety is also a priority with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control. Here are 5 features that really make this Buick Verano stand out:

Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort and luxury with the soft and stylish leather seats.
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing that the Blind Spot Monitor will alert you to any vehicles in your blind spot.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with a rich and immersive sound experience.
Power Everything: From windows and locks to seats and mirrors, enjoy the convenience of power-operated features.

This 2013 Buick Verano is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable, comfortable, and stylish sedan. Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see it for yourself! Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see it for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Vehicle Description

2013 Buick Verano |2.4 L | LEATHER SEATS | FWD | One Owner | CERTIFIED | -BLUETOOTH-  Air Conditioning -Power Windows -Alloy Wheels -Power Locks- 5 Passengers -Traction Control- Power Steering ...ECT.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

Oshawa, on.

289 -653-1993

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a comfortable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Buick Verano 4dr Sdn Leather, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a luxurious beige leather interior and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With 151,000 km on the odometer, this Verano has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for Canadian winters, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system. Safety is also a priority with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control.

Here are 5 features that really make this Buick Verano stand out:

  1. Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort and luxury with the soft and stylish leather seats.
  2. Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
  3. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing that the Blind Spot Monitor will alert you to any vehicles in your blind spot.
  4. Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with a rich and immersive sound experience.
  5. Power Everything: From windows and locks to seats and mirrors, enjoy the convenience of power-operated features.

This 2013 Buick Verano is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable, comfortable, and stylish sedan. Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see it for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Buick Verano