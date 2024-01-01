$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Verano
4DR SDN LEATHER
2013 Buick Verano
4DR SDN LEATHER
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Buick Verano |2.4 L | LEATHER SEATS | FWD | One Owner | CERTIFIED | -BLUETOOTH- Air Conditioning -Power Windows -Alloy Wheels -Power Locks- 5 Passengers -Traction Control- Power Steering ...ECT.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South
Oshawa, on.
289 -653-1993
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a comfortable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Buick Verano 4dr Sdn Leather, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a luxurious beige leather interior and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With 151,000 km on the odometer, this Verano has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for Canadian winters, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system. Safety is also a priority with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control.
Here are 5 features that really make this Buick Verano stand out:
- Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort and luxury with the soft and stylish leather seats.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing that the Blind Spot Monitor will alert you to any vehicles in your blind spot.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with a rich and immersive sound experience.
- Power Everything: From windows and locks to seats and mirrors, enjoy the convenience of power-operated features.
This 2013 Buick Verano is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable, comfortable, and stylish sedan. Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see it for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
289-653-1993