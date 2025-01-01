Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

85,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

12704064

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB3D7271352

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

2013 Cheverlot Cruze 4 door Automatic 1.4 Turbo Amazing in gas. Gas saver in excellent condition comes certified 

 

power windows 

Power locks 

keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

am/fm/aux/bluetooth 

cruse control 

ac 

heated mirrors 

‘heated sets

power. Stearing 

very clean inside out 

low km 

85000 km comes certified 

financing  available any credit welcome 

dealer 

$9999 plus applicable taxes 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

‘SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

SHUAIBAUTO.COM 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2013 Chevrolet Cruze