Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this stunning 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek silver Cruze boasts a timeless design and comes equipped with a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine. With only 136,265 km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left to offer. Its the perfect combination of practicality and style, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.

Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior. The Cruzes automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling in various driving conditions. This sedan is designed for convenience and offers a smooth, enjoyable driving experience.

Here are a few of the Cruzes standout features:

Turbocharged Performance: Experience spirited acceleration with the efficient 1.4L turbo engine.
Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this Cruzes impressive fuel economy.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Sleek Sedan Design: Make a statement with the Cruzes stylish and modern exterior.
Low Mileage: With only 136,265km, this Cruze has plenty of adventures ahead!

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
136,265KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this stunning 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek silver Cruze boasts a timeless design and comes equipped with a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine. With only 136,265 km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left to offer. It's the perfect combination of practicality and style, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior. The Cruze's automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling in various driving conditions. This sedan is designed for convenience and offers a smooth, enjoyable driving experience.

Here are a few of the Cruze's standout features:

  • Turbocharged Performance: Experience spirited acceleration with the efficient 1.4L turbo engine.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this Cruze's impressive fuel economy.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Sleek Sedan Design: Make a statement with the Cruze's stylish and modern exterior.
  • Low Mileage: With only 136,265km, this Cruze has plenty of adventures ahead!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

