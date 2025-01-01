$6,989+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LOW KMS GREAT DEAL!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$6,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this stunning 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek silver Cruze boasts a timeless design and comes equipped with a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine. With only 136,265 km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left to offer. It's the perfect combination of practicality and style, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior. The Cruze's automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for easy handling in various driving conditions. This sedan is designed for convenience and offers a smooth, enjoyable driving experience.
Here are a few of the Cruze's standout features:
- Turbocharged Performance: Experience spirited acceleration with the efficient 1.4L turbo engine.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with this Cruze's impressive fuel economy.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Sleek Sedan Design: Make a statement with the Cruze's stylish and modern exterior.
- Low Mileage: With only 136,265km, this Cruze has plenty of adventures ahead!
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
