2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 85,369 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Cheverlot Cruze 4 door Automatic 1.4 Turbo Amazing in gas. Gas saver in excellent condition comes certified
power windows
Power locks
keyless entry
tilted stearing
am/fm/aux/bluetooth
cruse control
ac
heated mirrors
‘heated sets
power. Stearing
very clean inside out
low km
85369 km comes certified
warranty available
financing available any credit welcome
dealer
$6999 plus applicable taxes
