2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | Bluetooth | Cam | Pwr Group | Alloys | Tinted
Location
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10233983
- Stock #: 342
- VIN: 2GNALDEKXD6320220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,023 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Black Granite Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior with Contrast Red Stitching, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Power Group, Roof Rack, Telescopic Steering, Factory Reverse Camera, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Folding Seats, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels with Like-New Michelin All-Season Tires, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A perfect choice for anyone looking for an inexpensive SUV. The body is in great shape and the interior has been well looked after! Local Ontario car with a clean title. Everything is working as it should, come down and check it out! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
