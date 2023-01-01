2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10425735

10425735 VIN: 1gcncpex3dz175887

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.