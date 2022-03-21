Menu
Account
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

128,380 KM

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,380KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940232
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE76DG218990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a new home. Gorgeous over maintained Chev Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 is equipped with 5.3 V8 engine, power group, air conditioning, proper deep tinted windows, cd player and LOW mileage!
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

