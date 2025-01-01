Menu
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2013 Cheverlot sonic LT 4 door automatic runs and drives great on gas and insurance brand new winter tires on. Ready to go Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirror Fog lights Alloy Rims Aux/cd/bluetooth/am/fm/stereo Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac Sunroof Runs and drives 4 Brand new winter tires Ready for the winter Very clean car inside out 1.8L engine Great on gas Great on insurance Easy to maintain $2000 plus applicable taxes Selling as is Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.Com</span></p>

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

195,000 KM

Details

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

13324847

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Cheverlot sonic LT 4 door automatic runs and drives great on gas and insurance brand new winter tires on. Ready to go Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirror Fog lights Alloy Rims Aux/cd/bluetooth/am/fm/stereo Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac Sunroof Runs and drives 4 Brand new winter tires Ready for the winter Very clean car inside out 1.8L engine Great on gas Great on insurance Easy to maintain $2000 plus applicable taxes Selling as is Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.Com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

$2,000

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2013 Chevrolet Sonic