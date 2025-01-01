$2,000+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
2013 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Sold As Is
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Cheverlot sonic LT 4 door automatic runs and drives great on gas and insurance brand new winter tires on. Ready to go Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirror Fog lights Alloy Rims Aux/cd/bluetooth/am/fm/stereo Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac Sunroof Runs and drives 4 Brand new winter tires Ready for the winter Very clean car inside out 1.8L engine Great on gas Great on insurance Easy to maintain $2000 plus applicable taxes Selling as is Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.Com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(647) 303-7143