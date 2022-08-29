Menu
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

124,184 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LTZ Auto

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LTZ Auto

Location

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,184KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9092212
  • VIN: 1G1JE6SB6D4116222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,184 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

