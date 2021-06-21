Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

87,400 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
S

S

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7452932
  • Stock #: 719127
  • VIN: 1C3CCBHG3DN719127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,400 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER SLICK BLACK ON BLACK W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 296hp 3.6L VVT ENGINE, TWO SETS PF TIRES WITH ALL SEASONS INSTALLED ON DIPPED ALLOYS AND WINTER TIRES MOUNTED ON DIPPED ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE CAR START, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, WARRANTY!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

