2013 Chrysler 300

111,173 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

Location

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,173KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307381
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAGXDH503921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,173 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

