Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Avenger

184,836 KM

Details Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
11933975

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1732038395
  2. 1732038400
  3. 1732038405
  4. 1732038409
  5. 1732038413
  6. 1732038418
  7. 1732038423
  8. 1732038428
  9. 1732038432
  10. 1732038437
  11. 1732038442
  12. 1732038449
  13. 1732038456
  14. 1732038461
  15. 1732038469
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,836KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CDZCB1DN758994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Buick Verano 1SL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Buick Verano 1SL 137,550 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 303,405 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST 149,963 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Avenger