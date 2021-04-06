+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Pitch Black Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Factory Remote Starter, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Group, Power & Heated Seats With Lumbar Support, Chrome Exterior Accents, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"Sedans don't need to be boring and quite frankly, you deserve a treat. So here it is! Excellent condition inside and out, this 2013 Dodge Dart is as fully loaded as you can get. Every single option available that year, this car has it! Drives very well and looks even better! Don't miss this one!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
