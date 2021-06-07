Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,888 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Crew Plus | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | DVD

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

159,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7248662
  • Stock #: 069
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5DR607504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Dual Screen DVD Player, Power Sunroof, Power Windows All Around, Full Stow & Go Seating, Front Power & Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, ECON Mode, Cold Air Conditioning, Roof Rack, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Cruise Control and so much more! *This unit qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"Vans don't need to be boring and this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Model is the perfect example of that. Fully loaded with every single option available! Local new car trade-in, ONE owner and a clean Carfax Canada Report. The body is in immaculate condition and the interior compliments the exterior perfectly. Everything is working as it should, no compromises here. Call now!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

