2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale $11,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 8 8 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7248662

7248662 Stock #: 069

069 VIN: 2C4RDGDG5DR607504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 159,888 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Luggage Rack Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Lumbar Support Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.