+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
+ taxes & licensing
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Dual Screen DVD Player, Power Sunroof, Power Windows All Around, Full Stow & Go Seating, Front Power & Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, ECON Mode, Cold Air Conditioning, Roof Rack, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Cruise Control and so much more! *This unit qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"Vans don't need to be boring and this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Model is the perfect example of that. Fully loaded with every single option available! Local new car trade-in, ONE owner and a clean Carfax Canada Report. The body is in immaculate condition and the interior compliments the exterior perfectly. Everything is working as it should, no compromises here. Call now!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2