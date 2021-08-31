Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

150,111 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Stow & Go | Navi | Reverse Cam | DVD | Tints

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Stow & Go | Navi | Reverse Cam | DVD | Tints

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1636059599
  2. 1636059590
  3. 1636059603
  4. 1636059602
  5. 1636059605
  6. 1636059605
  7. 1636059605
  8. 1636059604
  9. 1636059604
  10. 1636059605
  11. 1636059604
  12. 1636059604
  13. 1636059602
  14. 1636059604
  15. 1636059604
  16. 1636059599
  17. 1636059602
  18. 1636059602
  19. 1636059605
  20. 1636059605
  21. 1636059627
  22. 1636059638
  23. 1636059634
  24. 1636059640
  25. 1636059641
  26. 1636059640
  27. 1636059639
  28. 1636059639
  29. 1636059640
  30. 1636059640
  31. 1636059637
  32. 1636059641
  33. 1636059639
  34. 1636059638
  35. 1636059640
  36. 1636059640
  37. 1636059639
  38. 1636059638
  39. 1636059641
  40. 1636059639
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,111KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7854339
  • Stock #: 132
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0DR644513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Brilliant Black Crystal Clearcoat Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Factory Installed Navigation System, & Reverse Camera, Factory Installed DVD Player, Power Windows All Around, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Roof Rack, Tinted Glass, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, ECON Mode, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes:
"Nice and loaded, this 2013 Grand Caravan SXT is in great shape inside and out! The body is in exceptional condition with little wear and tear on the interior, it has been well looked after and it shows! Come down and check it out!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 134,213 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Larami...
 173,260 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 177,739 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory