2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

147,587 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Crew

Location

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,587KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7977293
  • Stock #: 597297
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7DR597297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,587 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SLICK BLACK ON BLACK DODGE MINIVAN EQUIPPED WITH THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, 7 PASSENGER STOW-N-GO SEATING, LOADED W/ DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS AND FRONT/REAR POWER WINDOWS, MULTIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included

