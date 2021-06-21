Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7408256
  • Stock #: 608
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG7DT500811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 DOWN O.A.C.

BRING US YOUR TRADE

 

All of our vehicles are certified, and with warranty available up to 3 years.. 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mint Auto Sales

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 166,300 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 78,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 183,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Email Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Call Dealer

905-240-XXXX

(click to show)

905-240-6468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory