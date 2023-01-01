Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

125,639 KM

$12,698

+ tax & licensing
$12,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,698

+ taxes & licensing

125,639KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 714896
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG4DT714896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,639 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK SEVEN PASSENGER DODGE SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED WITH THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, THIRD ROW SEATING, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

