2013 Dodge Journey
Crew
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,639 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK SEVEN PASSENGER DODGE SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED WITH THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, THIRD ROW SEATING, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
