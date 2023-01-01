Menu
2013 Fiat 500

111,693 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

2dr Conv Lounge

2013 Fiat 500

2dr Conv Lounge

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,693KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475724
  • VIN: 3C3CFFER0DT655195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 111,693 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

