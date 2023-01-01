Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2013 Fiat 500

81,755 KM

Details Description Features

$7,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1701799595
  2. 1701799598
  3. 1701799602
  4. 1701799606
  5. 1701799610
  6. 1701799614
  7. 1701799617
  8. 1701799621
  9. 1701799624
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,755KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFAR5DT598532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 81,755 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2013 Fiat 500 2DR HB POP for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Fiat 500 2DR HB POP 81,755 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 2dr Cpe LT w/1SA for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 2dr Cpe LT w/1SA 130,827 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volvo XC60 AWD T6 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Volvo XC60 AWD T6 70,353 KM $18,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500