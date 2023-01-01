$7,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Fiat 500
2DR HB POP
2013 Fiat 500
2DR HB POP
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
81,755KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C3CFFAR5DT598532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 81,755 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
2013 Fiat 500 2DR HB POP 81,755 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 2dr Cpe LT w/1SA 130,827 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
2013 Volvo XC60 AWD T6 70,353 KM $18,989 + tax & lic
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2013 Fiat 500