$11,795+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
2013 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$11,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Edge SEL -AWD-Low Kms's 88,000-No Accident- Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Keyless Entry, Much More!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa
289 -653-1993
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD from Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This green beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seating, perfect for a comfortable ride for you and your passengers. With its 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive system, you can conquer any road condition with ease. This Edge comes equipped with a host of features to make your driving experience enjoyable, including heated mirrors, power seats, and a rear window defroster.
This well-maintained Edge has only 88,000km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this versatile vehicle. It's perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.
Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with ease, whether it's a snowy winter day or a muddy trail.
- Power Seats: Enjoy the ultimate comfort with adjustable power seats that cater to your specific needs.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable during those chilly mornings with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to make hands-free calls and stream your favourite music.
- Trailer Hitch: Ready for your next adventure? This Edge comes with a trailer hitch, making it perfect for towing your camper or boat.
Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to test drive this fantastic Ford Edge!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
289-653-1993