2012 Ford Edge Fwd-Low Kms-In Excellent Condirion-Power Windows-Parking Sensors-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Cruise Control-Backup Camera-Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats-Sunroof / Moonroof-Power Seats-Power Steering-Alloy Wheels-Blind Spot Mirrors- Navigationt... Lots More.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!!

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

$10,999+ HST & Licensing 

✅ FINANCING available

✅ WARRANTY available

✅ We'll take your trade-in.

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

2013 Ford Edge

119,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

SEL

12897764

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK3JCXDBC59665

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

2012 Ford Edge Fwd-Low Kms-In Excellent Condirion-Power Windows-Parking Sensors-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Cruise Control-Backup Camera-Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats-Sunroof / Moonroof-Power Seats-Power Steering-Alloy Wheels-Blind Spot Mirrors- Navigationt... Lot's More.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! 

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

 

$10,999+ HST & Licensing 

 

✅ FINANCING available

✅ WARRANTY available

✅ We’ll take your trade-in.

 

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2013 Ford Edge